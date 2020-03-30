News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian economy minister meets with representatives of processing companies
Armenian economy minister meets with representatives of processing companies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society, Incidents

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan today had a meeting with representatives of processing companies, as reported the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

The minister informed that the first of the government’s measures to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus is co-financing of loans in a special way and asked economic operators to tell him which issues the measure can help solve and share their proposals and considerations.

Khachatryan also stated that the main goal of the meeting is to obtain specific information about the processing companies’ biggest problems in this stage and discuss how information should be exchanged so that the information can be taken into consideration in the future.

The representatives of the companies informed the minister about their main problems and shared their proposals. The minister and representatives discussed the need for additional preventive measures in order to organize the work of factories safety and develop specific procedures, taking into consideration the risk of getting infected and the necessary actions deriving from that.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation
They also touched upon certain issues related to...
 Armenia PM's visit to Gyumri postponed for indefinite period
Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan...
 Police institute case regarding citizen beaten after talking about Armenian woman infected with coronavirus
The Police reported that the criminal case has been...
 Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil
They exchanged views on the state of the global oil market...
 2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France
Young people said they had bought masks, gloves and food to hand it over to those in need...
 Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown
Citizens won’t be able to leave their homes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos