Armenian economy minister meets with representatives of processing companies

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan today had a meeting with representatives of processing companies, as reported the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

The minister informed that the first of the government’s measures to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus is co-financing of loans in a special way and asked economic operators to tell him which issues the measure can help solve and share their proposals and considerations.

Khachatryan also stated that the main goal of the meeting is to obtain specific information about the processing companies’ biggest problems in this stage and discuss how information should be exchanged so that the information can be taken into consideration in the future.

The representatives of the companies informed the minister about their main problems and shared their proposals. The minister and representatives discussed the need for additional preventive measures in order to organize the work of factories safety and develop specific procedures, taking into consideration the risk of getting infected and the necessary actions deriving from that.