News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown
Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

On its Facebook page, the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia informs that Georgia has declared a total lockdown starting from March 31 (8 a.m.) and that the country will set up headquarters that will oversee the lockdown regime.

Citizens won’t be able to leave their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m.; citizens over 70 aren’t allowed to leave home at all; more than three citizens aren’t allowed to gather in one place, except pharmacies and produce stores; citizens need to have their passports when leaving their homes at the hours that are permitted; there can only be a maximum of three people in a car, two of which must be seated in the back of the car.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation
They also touched upon certain issues related to...
 Armenia PM's visit to Gyumri postponed for indefinite period
Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan...
 Police institute case regarding citizen beaten after talking about Armenian woman infected with coronavirus
The Police reported that the criminal case has been...
 Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil
They exchanged views on the state of the global oil market...
 2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France
Young people said they had bought masks, gloves and food to hand it over to those in need...
 Regional governor: Armenia's Ararat Province has 85 confirmed coronavirus cases
The regional governor urged to follow safety rules, not...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos