Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown

On its Facebook page, the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia informs that Georgia has declared a total lockdown starting from March 31 (8 a.m.) and that the country will set up headquarters that will oversee the lockdown regime.
Citizens won’t be able to leave their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m.; citizens over 70 aren’t allowed to leave home at all; more than three citizens aren’t allowed to gather in one place, except pharmacies and produce stores; citizens need to have their passports when leaving their homes at the hours that are permitted; there can only be a maximum of three people in a car, two of which must be seated in the back of the car.