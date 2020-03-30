Armenia 2nd President's attorney files appeal

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan said he has filed an appeal with the demand to declare failure by the court to examine the motion to release Robert Kocharyan through personal pledge and postponement of examination of the appeal for an uncertain period of time as unlawful.

“During my press conference, I informed that the other attorneys and I are preparing to file an appeal, and we did. We believe the courts are violating Mr. Kocharyan’s right, particularly under Paragraph 4 of Article 5 of the European Convention,” Alumyan said.

On March 17, the court didn’t hold the trial over the case of Robert Kocharyan during which it was supposed to examine the motion to release Kocharyan through personal pledge. The motion has been filed by former Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan and Karen Karapetyan and former Prime Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Anushavan Danielyan.