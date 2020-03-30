News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President's attorney files appeal
Armenia 2nd President's attorney files appeal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan said he has filed an appeal with the demand to declare failure by the court to examine the motion to release Robert Kocharyan through personal pledge and postponement of examination of the appeal for an uncertain period of time as unlawful.

“During my press conference, I informed that the other attorneys and I are preparing to file an appeal, and we did. We believe the courts are violating Mr. Kocharyan’s right, particularly under Paragraph 4 of Article 5 of the European Convention,” Alumyan said.

On March 17, the court didn’t hold the trial over the case of Robert Kocharyan during which it was supposed to examine the motion to release Kocharyan through personal pledge. The motion has been filed by former Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan and Karen Karapetyan and former Prime Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Anushavan Danielyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman and Supreme Judicial Council
In the application addressed to the Human Rights Defender, Vardevanyan...
 Ex-president's lawyer: Armenian judges are under enormous pressure
The lawyer reminded of the pressure on judges Azaryan and Grigoryan...
 Armenia ex-president’s attorney concerned for risk of his client getting infected with coronavirus
“The employee of the penitentiary system is always in the ward…
 Armenia ex-president’s lawyer appeals against inaction of trial court
“The trial scheduled for March 17 did not take place because of the judge’s illness…
 Judge Anna Danibekyan to consider motion to change Armenia 2nd President's pre-trial measure
On March 17, the attorneys were preparing to file a...
 Court sentences Armenia ex-President Kocharyan supporter to 3 years in prison
The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, presided over by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos