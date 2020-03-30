Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump discussed the measures to fight coronavirus pandemic during a phone conversation on Monday.

The heads of states expressed concern over the global spread of coronavirus and informed each other about the measures that Russia and the United take to confront the threat, Kremlin said in a statement. The leaders also discussed the opportunities of working closer in this direction.

They exchanged views on the state of the global oil market and agreed on Russian-US consultations at the level of energy ministries. The presidents also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to continue personal contacts, Kremlin said.