Armenia Civil Aviation Committee reports March 31 flights

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has reported the flights for March 31.
“Dear citizens,
We would like to inform that, according to the data presented by airline companies,
On March 31, 2020:
- Sibir Airlines will carry out
SBI 3205 Moscow (Domodedovo)-Yerevan (at 2:00 p.m.) and SBI 3206 Yerevan-Moscow (Domodedovo) (at 5:25 p.m.) flights,
- Ikar Airlines will carry out
KAR 377 Moscow (Sheremetevo)-Yerevan (at 4:10 p.m.) and KAR 378 Yerevan-Moscow (Sheremetevo) (at 7:40 p.m.) flights.
Taking into consideration the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), there may be rapid developments and changes of flights. So, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia would like to ask you to be consistent, follow the events developing by the hour and contact the airline companies.
Sincerely,
Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia,” the announcement reads.