Artsakh Central Electoral Commission chairperson receives Armenia MPs

Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Srbuhi Arzumanyan today received the delegation of parliamentarians of the Republic of Armenia who are in Artsakh to observe the March 31 elections.
As reported the news service of the Central Electoral Commission, the parties discussed several organizational issues and attached importance to the role of the March 31 elections as another step to reinforce the process of nation building in Artsakh.