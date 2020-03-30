News
Monday
March 30
News
Armenia ex-justice minister in Artsakh to observe nationwide elections
Armenia ex-justice minister in Artsakh to observe nationwide elections
Ex-minister of justice of Armenia Arpine Hovhannisyan went live on Facebook and said she is in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) to observe the nationwide elections.

“My fellow observers and I aren’t here to give the people of Artsakh lessons since they know how to make decisions. We’re here to make sure the people’s votes are addressable and to make sure Artsakh shows the world that it can organize democratic elections at a high level once again,” she said.

According to Arpine Hovhannisyan, her Legal Education NGO has 140 observers, of which 132 are from the Republic of Artsakh.
