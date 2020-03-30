Armenia Commandant bans operation of some Yerevan supermarkets for 6 hours

The Commandant of Armenia today decided to ban the operation of the branches (supermarkets) of several economic operators in Yerevan for six hours during the state of emergency since the branches had failed to complete the Commandant’s instructions, as reported on the official website of the Government of Armenia.

Head of the Health and Labor Inspection Body of Armenia Hakob Avagyan will make sure the economic operators are notified about the decision. The operation of the economic operator will be banned from the moment of notification. Chief of Police of Armenia Arman Sargsyan will ensure complete oversight over fulfillment of the requirements stated in point 1 of the decision. The decision will enter into force from the moment of its promulgation.