Azerbaijan bombards Armenia's Koti

Azerbaijan also bombarded Koti village of Armenia’s Tavush Province today, as resident of Koti Susanna Saratikyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that Azerbaijan bombarded the village for nearly 30 minutes.
As reported earlier, Azerbaijan also bombarded the Baghanis and Voskevan villages today, and a 14-year-old was wounded. At around 7 p.m., Azerbaijan made an attempt of sabotage penetration in the direction of the Armenian military posts in the Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province. Thanks to the operations of the Armenian border guard troops, the adversary was thrown back, and the information about the casualties is being specified. The Armenian side doesn’t have casualties, two servicemen were slightly injured as a result of the operations and are at the medical center in Noyemberyan.