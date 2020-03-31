News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting undergoes surgery
Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting undergoes surgery
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The child who injured by the adversary’s shooting in Voskevan community of Tavush Province is already in Yerevan, at Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center. The latter’s spokesperson Gevorg Derdzyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Doctors assess the condition [of the child] as stable, severe. The child was taken to the intensive care unit. The latter sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, the necessary first aid was provided. A surgery was conducted at Noyemberyan medical center,” he added.

The child was wounded Monday evening during Azerbaijani shooting toward the aforesaid village. The kid was on the balcony at the time.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA spokesperson on Azerbaijani sabotage: No justification for such actions
The MFA has clear tools for informing foreign partners…
 Artsakh MFA: Ankara’s stance obviously contradicts the position of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen
Ankara’s destructive policy on the issue of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict once again reaffirms…
 Armenia MFA: Turkey's statement on Artsakh elections is another expression of hostile policy
“The reference of Turkey’s Foreign Ministry to the OSCE principles and the Minsk Process is equally groundless...
 Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting in stable condition
The kid’s life is not at risk...
 Armenian National Committee of America: Azerbaijan is willing to risk regional war during global pandemic
The ANCA issued a statement on Monday evening's incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border…
 Armenia MFA: We strongly condemn attempts of Azerbaijan to escalate situation on border
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has issued a statement on the military incident at the border with Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos