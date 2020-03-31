Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting undergoes surgery

YEREVAN. – The child who injured by the adversary’s shooting in Voskevan community of Tavush Province is already in Yerevan, at Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center. The latter’s spokesperson Gevorg Derdzyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Doctors assess the condition [of the child] as stable, severe. The child was taken to the intensive care unit. The latter sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, the necessary first aid was provided. A surgery was conducted at Noyemberyan medical center,” he added.

The child was wounded Monday evening during Azerbaijani shooting toward the aforesaid village. The kid was on the balcony at the time.