Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s turn to appear before parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: We had written that the National Assembly's inquiry committee looking into the issues of the April [2016] war had invited the former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Yuri Khachaturov, for "questioning," but he had refused addressing a written response.

Our source said that a notice will be sent to [ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan as well; it is his turn.

As for Khachaturov's letter, we were told that he provided approximately the following reasoning: 'Who are you that I come, give an explanation to you?' Of course, it is more aptly worded, he reminded that from the legal standpoint, he has no obligation to appear before that committee, it is his right to appear or not, so he has decided not to appear.