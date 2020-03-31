News
Armenian National Committee of America: Azerbaijan is willing to risk regional war during global pandemic
Armenian National Committee of America: Azerbaijan is willing to risk regional war during global pandemic
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) on Monday issued a statement on the evening's incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The statement reads as follows:

Today's cross-border attack by Azerbaijan against the Tavush region of Armenia (two servicemen, one child wounded) confirms two realities:

1) OSCE's failure to challenge decades of Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia & Artsakh, in favor of false-parity (generically calling on all parties to refrain from violence) has emboldened Baku to the point it's willing to risk regional war during a global pandemic.

2) Armenians will never accept a reckless Madrid-style deal that asks Artsakh to cede territory, sovereignty & security upfront in return for vague, reversible promises from Azerbaijan that it will agree, at some point in the future, to a process regarding Artsakh's status.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
