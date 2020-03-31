Artsakh presidential candidate Hayk Khanumyan: I voted for real change

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) presidential candidate Hayk Khanumyan, who has been nominated by the National Renaissance party, voted Tuesday in Stepanakert. Speaking to ArtsakhPress, Khanumyan said he voted for real change.

"I would like to see an Artsakh that is able to withstand all challenges," he said, in particular. "It is very important for our economy to be such that we are able to withstand force majeure situations."

According to him, formally, equal conditions have been created for all presidential candidates and parties in these national elections.

Khanumyan added that a lot of money has been spent on the elections, which is unprecedented for the history of Artsakh and the South Caucasus.