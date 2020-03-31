Deputy PM: Special flight conducted to transport 68 students of Kolkata seminary, their teachers to Armenia

YEREVAN. – On the initiative and funding of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and in coordination with the Commandant’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a special flight was organized Tuesday to transport to Armenia 68 students and their teachers from the Kolkata Armenian Humanitarian Seminary operating in India. Deputy Prime Minister and Commandant Minister Tigran Avinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.
"The Kolkata Armenian Humanitarian Seminary, which has been operating in India for over two hundred years under the auspices of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, is a public school where children from mainly Armenia, Iran, Syria, Iraq and other countries study," he added.