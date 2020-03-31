News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Reuters: Oil prices strengthen after Putin and Trump's phone talks
Reuters: Oil prices strengthen after Putin and Trump's phone talks
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Oil strengthened its position on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilize energy markets, Reuters reported

Brent crude LCOc1 was up by 30 cents, or 1.3%, at $23.06 a barrel by 0635 G5MT, after closing on Monday at $22.76, its lowest finish since November 2002.

US crude Clc1 was up by $1.21, or 6.0%, at $21.30 a barrel, after settling in the earlier session at $20.09, lowest since February 2002.

“Oil prices are clawing back from a near 18-year low on hopes that oversupply concerns may finally see some relief,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA.

“Much of the focus has fallen on a key call between the Presidents of the United States and Russia.”

Earlier, the leaders discussed over the phone measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic.According to the Kremlin’s press service, the conversation was initiated by the American side.

The leaders expressed serious concern over the scale of the spread of coronavirus in the world and informed each other about measures taken in Russia and the US to counter this threat. The possibilities of closer cooperation between the two countries in this direction were discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party: Bills don't guarantee that people's lives can be saved
The legislative amendments stipulate that, during the regime of...
 Armenia PM and Belarus President discuss gas prices and situation with viruses
The parties exchanged views on hydrocarbon prices, which Belarus and Armenia import from Russia...
 Armenian government withdraws draft bill banning autopsy on deceased coronavirus patients
The lawmakers approved the draft bill in the first reading...
 Armenia legislature fails to pass amendments to law on state of emergency
The votes for it by the majority faction were not enough...
 2 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia's Tavush province
The first patient is a driver from abroad, isolated after crossing the border….
MFA has information on only one Armenian citizen abroad testing positive for COVID-19
The citizen is in Italy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos