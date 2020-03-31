Armenia healthcare system to soon receive new equipment in fight against coronavirus

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the committee that coordinates the work on preventing the spread of novel coronavirus in Armenia.
First, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan touched upon the cases of coronavirus infection and the health status of those infected.
It was reported that in the coming days the healthcare system of Armenia will receive new respective equipment, in particular, 100 breathing apparatus, 60 thousand test kits, and other accessories—masks, special medical clothing, glasses, etc.
Subsequently, the steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the manageability of the epidemiological issue, and restrictions on movement and economic activity were discussed.
Summing up, the Prime Minister instructed to submit a draft of the relevant decision, taking into account the recommendations and observations presented during the discussion.