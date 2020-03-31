News
Tuesday
March 31
News
Tuesday
March 31
Bright Armenia Party: Bills don't guarantee that people's lives can be saved
Bright Armenia Party: Bills don't guarantee that people's lives can be saved
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The submitted package of laws doesn’t guarantee that we can save people’s lives. This is what secretary of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Gevorg Gorgisyan said during an accelerated discussion in the second and final reading of the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on the Legal Regime of State of Emergency and related laws held as part of the special session of the National Assembly today.

According to the deputy, this comes very late. “We won’t be able to detect citizens among the circle of people who have contracted the virus. The bills can become a serious tool for controlling citizens with the excuse of saving lives,” Gorgisyan emphasized.

The legislative amendments stipulate that, during the regime of state of emergency, the relevant authorities will be able to collect public data in the electronic network. The Government of Armenia will have the opportunity to locate citizens and follow their moves, contacts and interactions online, phone numbers, readdressing of phone calls, as well as phone calls and their duration, but, according to the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, not the content of the phone conversations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
