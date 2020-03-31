News
Phone conversations will not be wiretapped in Armenia during state of emergency due to coronavirus
Phone conversations will not be wiretapped in Armenia during state of emergency due to coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan on Tuesday reflected at the National Assembly of Armenia on the misconceptions about the package of bills on addenda to the Law  on Legal Regime of State of Emergency" and on an addendum to the Law on Electronic Communication, which the parliament passed Monday in the first reading

A statement issued by the Ministry of Justice in this regard notes as follows, in particular:

Minister Badasyan presented what the draft is not about, stressing that these restrictions relate to a state of emergency declared solely on the basis of an epidemic.

No restrictions will apply once the state of emergency is over.

No new data on citizens will be collected and processed. The operators’ data will be combined into a single database to combat the [coronavirus] epidemic.

All data gathered will be subject to destruction upon the end of the state of emergency.

All this does not at all imply disclosure of telephone conversation; solely the fact of making of the call and specifying its location is important.

Although the information available to operators shall be combined, data processing may be carried out to the minimum required amount to achieve the stated purpose.
Հայերեն
