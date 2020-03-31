News
Armenian MFA: China expresses readiness to assist in fight against coronavirus
Armenian MFA: China expresses readiness to assist in fight against coronavirus
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Chinese authorities have declared their readiness to help in the fight against coronavirus, Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said on Thursday 

According to him, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received a very warm letter from his Chinese counterpart, in which he noted his readiness to help and exchange experience between the ministries of health.

The deputy minister also commented on the issue of expected aid from other partners. 

According to Avet Adonts, the US announced its readiness to provide 1.1 million dollars. The EU announced its intention to allocate EUR 140 million.

“These funds are intended for six countries of the Eastern Partnership program. And 30 million through WHO will go to the purchase of equipment and medicines,” he said adding that 100 million will go to help medium and small entrepreneurs. And 10 million NGOs for grant programs. But so far no decision has been made about how it will be distributed between the countries.

He also reported on the discussion in the Eurasian Union of a joint action program. “The issue is being actively discussed. The biggest challenge is ensuring communications,” he added.
