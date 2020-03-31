News
Presidential candidate Vitali Balasanyan says he voted for Artsakh's security, justice (PHOTOS)
Presidential candidate Vitali Balasanyan says he voted for Artsakh's security, justice (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


In the presidential and parliamentary elections, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic presidential candidate Vitali Balasanyan on Tuesday cast his ballot for Artsakh's security and justice. Balasanyan told about this to reporters after voting.

Asked whether had heard any complaints from the proxies about the election process, Balasanyan said that he had not heard any complaints at this time.

Referring to the concerns raised by him during the election campaign that attempts were made to buy votes, Balasanyan affirmed that there had been such cases.

Reflecting on his statement that a state of emergency should also have been declared in Artsakh due to the coronavirus epidemic and that the elections should have been postponed because of that, Balasanyan said that they had stated this on March 15, when a state of emergency was declared in Armenia.

Vitali Balasanyan also told that during the 30 days of his election campaign meetings with the people of Artsakh, he had realized that their main concern was the security of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
