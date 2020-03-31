News
Tuesday
March 31
Artsakh President on Armenia 2nd and 3rd Presidents
Artsakh President on Armenia 2nd and 3rd Presidents
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


It obviously can’t please me, the citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and, I am more than certain, the citizens of Armenia and the whole Armenian nation, for that matter. This is what President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan told reporters after voting today, touching upon the fact that second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is in prison and a charge has been brought against third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

“Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan are leaders who led the battle of the Armenian nation for liberation. It’s clear that their current situation will spark different moods among the people,” he said.

When told that ten people were killed during the events of March 1, 2008 that took place during the administration of Kocharyan and Sargsyan and the murderers haven’t been found for years, Bako Sahakyan said he has never given legal evaluations of those events and that it is necessary to show respect towards the developments unfolding during the trials over the events.

When asked if his motion to change the pre-trial measure for Robert Kocharyan isn’t viewed as interference in the domestic affairs of Armenia, the President of Artsakh said the following: “I’m against such interpretations. At the end of the day, we’re talking about one homeland, and the developments are unfolding in one homeland. You know we are living in one homeland, two states. I don’t believe such motions are a violation of the rules and procedure. I don’t think we’re creating additional tension or complications.” Sahakyan added that he will file a motion for Serzh Sargsyan as well, if necessary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
