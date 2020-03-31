Prosperous Armenia Party: Deputy's Facebook post about PM is manifestation of democracy

The Facebook post of deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Gevorg Petrosyan about the Prime Minister is a manifestation of democracy. This is what deputy of the faction, spokesperson of the leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Iveta Tonoyan told reporters during briefings at the National Assembly today.
She stated that a deputy has the right to express an opinion on any issue. “Prosperous Armenia Party attaches great importance to democracy and freedom of speech,” Tonoyan added.
Recently, deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gevorg Petrosyan posted a comment on Facebook criticizing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for calling citizens on the phone.