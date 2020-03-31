News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Presidential candidate Masis Mayilian: Artsakh people also want to benefit from reforms taking place in Armenia
Presidential candidate Masis Mayilian: Artsakh people also want to benefit from reforms taking place in Armenia
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


We have worked actively and done our best to end this election race with great success. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Foreign Minister and presidential candidate Masis Mayilian stated this in a conversation with journalists after casting his ballot in the presidential and parliamentary elections Tuesday.

He said he was in favor of postponing the elections, given the health of the people due to the coronavirus. "But no such decision was made, election day did not change, and we were left to simply urge people to use the necessary hygienic supplies and not to harm their health," he added.

When asked why there is a considerable voter turnout, Mayilian responded: “I believe people want change; for that, despite the dangers, they have come out and are voting for change, for the future. (…). In general, people want a new Artsakh, that the changes that are taking place in Armenia now, they, too, want to benefit from the fruits of those reforms.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Police receive applications from 101 citizens
Out of the 23 citizens who were provided with the...
 Karabakh presidential candidate ready to accept any result of the vote
Presidential candidate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan...
 Presidential and parliamentary elections end in Artsakh
Due to the risk of spread of the coronavirus, preventive measures...
 Karabakh presidential candidate: Elections are going well so far
Touching upon his expectations from the elections, Babayan...
 63.8% of voters have participated in Karabakh elections as at 5 p.m.
Based on the data provided by...
 Presidential candidate Davit Ishkhanyan says he voted for stability of Karabakh
The state of Armenia should be the defender of the state of Artsakh, which is the case…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos