Presidential candidate Masis Mayilian: Artsakh people also want to benefit from reforms taking place in Armenia

We have worked actively and done our best to end this election race with great success. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Foreign Minister and presidential candidate Masis Mayilian stated this in a conversation with journalists after casting his ballot in the presidential and parliamentary elections Tuesday.
He said he was in favor of postponing the elections, given the health of the people due to the coronavirus. "But no such decision was made, election day did not change, and we were left to simply urge people to use the necessary hygienic supplies and not to harm their health," he added.
When asked why there is a considerable voter turnout, Mayilian responded: “I believe people want change; for that, despite the dangers, they have come out and are voting for change, for the future. (…). In general, people want a new Artsakh, that the changes that are taking place in Armenia now, they, too, want to benefit from the fruits of those reforms.”