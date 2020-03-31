News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Presidential candidate Davit Ishkhanyan says he voted for stability of Karabakh
Presidential candidate Davit Ishkhanyan says he voted for stability of Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The state of Armenia should be the defender of the state of Artsakh, which is the case. It is secondary as to whom the authorities may support. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic presidential candidate Davit Ishkhanyan, who was nominated by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, said this in a conversation with journalists after casting his ballot in the presidential and parliamentary elections Tuesday.

"In 5-6 the months, we have outlined the principles around which we should envision the future of Artsakh after these elections," he also said. "These principles refer to our perceptions on facing our internal and external challenges."

Ishkhanyan noted that he voted for the stability and future of Artsakh.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Police receive applications from 101 citizens
Out of the 23 citizens who were provided with the...
 Karabakh presidential candidate ready to accept any result of the vote
Presidential candidate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan...
 Presidential and parliamentary elections end in Artsakh
Due to the risk of spread of the coronavirus, preventive measures...
 Karabakh presidential candidate: Elections are going well so far
Touching upon his expectations from the elections, Babayan...
 63.8% of voters have participated in Karabakh elections as at 5 p.m.
Based on the data provided by...
 Karabakh President: Those who try to encroach upon statehood will be suppressed by law
Asked if he would like to stay in the political field and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos