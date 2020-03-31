Presidential candidate Davit Ishkhanyan says he voted for stability of Karabakh

The state of Armenia should be the defender of the state of Artsakh, which is the case. It is secondary as to whom the authorities may support. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic presidential candidate Davit Ishkhanyan, who was nominated by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, said this in a conversation with journalists after casting his ballot in the presidential and parliamentary elections Tuesday.
"In 5-6 the months, we have outlined the principles around which we should envision the future of Artsakh after these elections," he also said. "These principles refer to our perceptions on facing our internal and external challenges."
Ishkhanyan noted that he voted for the stability and future of Artsakh.