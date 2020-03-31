News
One dollar passes AMD 504 threshold in Armenia
One dollar passes AMD 504 threshold in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 504.47/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 3.67 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 553.45 (up by AMD 0.89), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 622.36 (down by AMD 2.17), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.46 (up by AMD 0.16) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 227.96, AMD 26,247.35 and AMD 11,775.06, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
