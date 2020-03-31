Karabakh President: Those who try to encroach upon statehood will be suppressed by law

Talking about the presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) after voting today, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan said those who have followed the election campaign have noticed that the campaign was open, fair and competitive.
“In case of potential and unlawful developments, it will be our duty to suppress them. It’s clear that the government will use the measures prescribed by law against those who try to encroach against our statehood or try to create artificial tension in our homeland. However, since we’re living in a country where people live with the awareness that difficulties must be overcome and success will be achieved, I’m certain that these elections will be no exception,” the President said.
Asked if he would like to stay in the political field and hold a particular office, the President said he hasn’t had any discussion about this with anyone and any ex-president should try to help not only the new government, but also the homeland to the best of his or her ability.