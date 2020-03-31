News
Tuesday
March 31
News
Armen Sarkissian offers Germany to launch joint production of ventilators in Armenia
Armen Sarkissian offers Germany to launch joint production of ventilators in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a video call with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Armenia Michael Johannes Banzhaf.

The head of state and the Ambassador exchanged information about the situation created as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus in their respective countries and the steps that are being taken to prevent, overcome and treat the virus.

President Sarkissian transmitted his greetings and wishes to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and voiced hope that his official visit to Armenia will take place in Armenia in September of this year.

The interlocutors also touched upon the possible joint steps for the fight against the pandemic. President Sarkissian offered to consider the possibility of Germany’s support to Armenia, particularly through the provision of protective measures, clothes and appropriate accessories. Highly appreciating the practice and knowledge of German engineers, the President said, if possible, he anticipates the consultancy of German companies and the possibility of setting up a joint factory for production of ventilators in Armenia.
