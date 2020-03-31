EC head warns Hungary that measure to fight COVID-19 should not undercut democracy

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has warned Hungary to not undercut democracy with measures to fight coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.
The parliament of Hungary on Monday granted nationalist PM Viktor Orban an open-ended right to rule by executive decree.
“It is of utmost importance that emergency measures are not at the expense of our fundamental principles and values ... Democracy cannot work without free and independent media,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Any emergency measures must be limited to what is necessary and strictly proportionate. They must not last indefinitely ... governments must make sure that such measures are subject to regular scrutiny,” she added in a statement.