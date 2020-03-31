News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM: There will be tighter restrictions
Armenia Deputy PM: There will be tighter restrictions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan today told reporters that the Armenian government understands that the restrictions on people’s movement can’t last forever and has followed the example of the countries that have prevented the spread of the coronavirus and isolated people through effective and technological measures.

“This means detecting the chains of the virus, breaking them at some point, as well as preventing and isolating. The tactic might change and restrictions might be tightened more over the next ten days. The government also needs to make oversight more effective. Various forces from other structures will be joined to the Police since oversight is a really serious task,” Avinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, US Department of State official hold phone talks
The parties touched upon the problems with movement of people due to...
 EC head warns Hungary that measure to fight COVID-19 should not undercut democracy
“It is of utmost importance that emergency measures are not at the expense of our fundamental principles…
 Reuters: US intelligence cannot assess COVID-19 situation in China, Russia, North Korea
An accurate assessment of outbreaks in these countries would help the US and the international community limit human and economic losses…
 Armenian parliament to consider amendments to Law on Medical Services to Population?
There is only one item on the agenda...
 Armenia MPs ban autopsy on deceased coronavirus patients
A total of 69 deputies voted ‘for’ the bill….
 Iran FM spokesperson derides Trump for America First slogan
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday derided...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos