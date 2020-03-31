Armenia Deputy PM: There will be tighter restrictions

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan today told reporters that the Armenian government understands that the restrictions on people’s movement can’t last forever and has followed the example of the countries that have prevented the spread of the coronavirus and isolated people through effective and technological measures.
“This means detecting the chains of the virus, breaking them at some point, as well as preventing and isolating. The tactic might change and restrictions might be tightened more over the next ten days. The government also needs to make oversight more effective. Various forces from other structures will be joined to the Police since oversight is a really serious task,” Avinyan said.