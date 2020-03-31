US Ambassador to Armenia: We are expecting additional assistance from Washington

YEREVAN. – The assistance of $1.1 million provided by the United States to Armenia is on top of $60 million that we announced a few months ago for Armenia, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said during a video conference on Facebook.
“We are expecting in the coming weeks that we will be receiving additional tranches of assistance,” the ambassador said. She said it is unclear yet how much assistance will be provided, but “the additional assistance will be coming from Washington.”
The U.S. has provided around $106 million for Armenia’s healthcare system for the last 20 years, she added.
Lynne Tracy recalled that with the U.S. assistance Armenia’s Healthcare Ministry rehabilitated six laboratories in Armenia.
“In the context of COVID outbreak, the central laboratory in Avan is the one place that is available to provide secure and accurate testing of COVID cases,” she added.
In addition, the U.S. embassy will begin distributions to 1,000 vulnerable and elderly families in Shirak region, providing them with food and groceries.