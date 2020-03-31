News
Karabakh presidential candidate: Elections are going well so far
Karabakh presidential candidate: Elections are going well so far
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

After voting today, presidential candidate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Davit Babayan said he had voted for a better Artsakh.

“We truly want a better Artsakh. Let’s maintain all that is good, try to eliminate the issues and be able to resist the challenges more effectively,” he said.

Asked how he would assess the course of the elections, Babayan stated that, overall, the elections are going well so far.

Touching upon his expectations from the elections, Babayan said he expects that the elections will be held normally. “I wouldn’t like to state formal slogans. Our votes will determine the kind of Artsakh we want to see, and the government will be a reflection of the people,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
