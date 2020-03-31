News
Tuesday
March 31
Armenia Deputy PM on gearing officials' bonuses towards social support programs implementation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan today told reporters that the government publishes the number of people tested and confirmed cases and the principle is maximal transparency.

Asked if the government will accept the political opposition’s proposal to gear government officials’ bonuses towards the implementation of social support programs, the Deputy Prime Minister said the following: “The government is considering the content and target of the social programs which, I believe, will require much more funding. Yes, all government officials have to be prepared to be deprived of certain things because the country is truly in a crisis, and we have to make sure we don’t find ourselves in deeper crises.”
