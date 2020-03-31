Armenia Security Council Secretary's spokesperson resigns

Spokesperson of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Areg Kochinyan today posted a comment on his Facebook, stating that he has resigned from office in order to focus on his studies to become a candidate of sciences.
Kochinyan expressed gratitude to all of his colleagues and journalists, the employees of the Center for Public Relations and Information and Hex Division for the effective cooperation and to Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan for providing him with the opportunity to collaborate.