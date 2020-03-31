YEREVAN. – The U.S. has been very proud of the work we were doing in Karabakh for the last 20 years, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said during a video conference on Facebook.

Her comment came in response to questions regarding U.S. decision to halt demining assistance.

“The U.S. has been providing demining assistance and partnering with HALO organization where we made an investment of 17 million to keep people in this area safe,” she said. “We see this program as having been very successful. What we do now is looking at other activities that we believe can contribute to conflict resolution and help bring lasting peaceful and just resolution to this very long-running conflict. We will continue our work and support for negotiations as the Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is a very important facilitation effort that we hope will be successful.”

US looking at other activities that can contribute to Karabakh resolution, ambassador says

