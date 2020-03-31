News
Tuesday
March 31
Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to anti-crisis measures
Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to anti-crisis measures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired another consultation devoted to the anti-crisis measures to neutralize the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.

In particular, the government officials presented packages of various recommendations for implementing and stimulating target investment/development programs in certain sectors, including processing industry, high technologies, agriculture and healthcare. They also thoroughly touched upon the toolkits and future actions for assistance.

Prime Minister Pashinyan assigned to prepare specific action plans that will be based on the presented recommendations and that will be implemented in the form of the government’s decisions.

Pashinyan also assigned to complete all the preparatory activities so that beneficiaries will be able to benefit from a part of the government’s anti-crisis programs starting tomorrow.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
