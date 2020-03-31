News
Presidential and parliamentary elections end in Artsakh
Presidential and parliamentary elections end in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The presidential and parliamentary elections ended in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) at 8 p.m.

The elections had kicked off at 8 a.m. and were held in seven regions and the city of Stepanakert through eight precinct electoral commissions. There were 281 polling stations, two of which were at the Representation of Artsakh in Armenia and Shushi Penitentiary Institution.

The Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh had accredited 14 NGOs (807 representatives), as well as 197 representatives of 37 mass media outlets to observe the elections.

Based on the data provided by the Police of Artsakh, there are 103,663 voters.

There were 14 presidential candidates, including:

Ruslan Israelyan (Generation of Independence Party)

Vitaly Balasanyan (Justice Party)

Davit Babayan (Conservative Party of Artsakh)

Davit Ishkhanyan (Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party)

Ashot Ghulyan (Democratic Party of Artsakh)

Hayk Khanumyan (National Renaissance Party)

Vahan Badasyan (United Armenia Party)

Masis Mayilyan, Sergey Amiryan, Bella Lalayan, Kristin Balayan, Melsik Poghosyan and Ashot Dadayan were independent candidates.

Two alliances of political parties and ten political parties had presented a list to run in the parliamentary elections.

Due to the risk of spread of the coronavirus, preventive measures had been taken at the polling stations.
