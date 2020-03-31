News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Karabakh presidential candidate ready to accept any result of the vote
Karabakh presidential candidate ready to accept any result of the vote
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Presidential candidate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan posted a comment about the presidential and parliamentary elections on his Facebook page. Harutyunyan said he wouldn’t be exaggerating, if he said that these elections were the most competitive out of all the elections held in Artsakh and added that these elections are everyone’s achievement, regardless of the results. He also said the stability of the country is not for bargain and he is ready to accept any result of the vote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Police receive applications from 101 citizens
Out of the 23 citizens who were provided with the...
 Presidential and parliamentary elections end in Artsakh
Due to the risk of spread of the coronavirus, preventive measures...
 Karabakh presidential candidate: Elections are going well so far
Touching upon his expectations from the elections, Babayan...
 63.8% of voters have participated in Karabakh elections as at 5 p.m.
Based on the data provided by...
 Presidential candidate Davit Ishkhanyan says he voted for stability of Karabakh
The state of Armenia should be the defender of the state of Artsakh, which is the case…
 Karabakh President: Those who try to encroach upon statehood will be suppressed by law
Asked if he would like to stay in the political field and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos