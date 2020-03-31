Karabakh presidential candidate ready to accept any result of the vote

Presidential candidate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan posted a comment about the presidential and parliamentary elections on his Facebook page. Harutyunyan said he wouldn’t be exaggerating, if he said that these elections were the most competitive out of all the elections held in Artsakh and added that these elections are everyone’s achievement, regardless of the results. He also said the stability of the country is not for bargain and he is ready to accept any result of the vote.