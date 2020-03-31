News
Tuesday
March 31
News
Tuesday
March 31
Trump calls for $2 infrastructure bill
Trump calls for $2 infrastructure bill
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Congress should pass a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, Reuters reported.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4,” Trump tweeted.
