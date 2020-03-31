Armenia FM, US Department of State official hold phone talks

At the initiative of the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held phone talks with Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The interlocutors thoroughly exchanged views on the challenges that have emerged as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus and attached importance to international cooperation and coordination of actions in the fight against the pandemic. In this context, Mnatsakanyan expressed his gratitude to the US government for providing financial assistance to Armenia to fight against COVID-19 and expressed his solidarity with his American counterpart in the US government's fight against the novel coronavirus.
The parties touched upon the problems with movement of people due to restrictions on land and air transportation, and in this regard, Mnatsakanyan touched upon several problems facing citizens of Armenia who are in the US and have the opportunity to return to Armenia and attached importance to US support to address those problems.
At the request of the interlocutor, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the situation caused as a result of the military incident that took place at the Armenian-Azerbajiani border yesterday.