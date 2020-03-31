News
Karabakh Police receive applications from 101 citizens
Karabakh Police receive applications from 101 citizens
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Passport and Visas Department and territorial passport services of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) have received applications from 101 citizens during the presidential and parliamentary elections, as reported the Police of the Republic of Artsakh.

Out of the 101 citizens, 53 were issued documents substituting a passport, 17 were members of polling stations from Yerevan who had applied to court on the ground of rejection from the Passport and Visas Department, 23 were people whose temporary registration period had expired, and the rest had addressed the Department with other issues.

Out of the 23 citizens who were provided with the opportunity to apply to court, 21 applied to court, received affirmative answers and participated in the elections.
