Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters has recorded several electoral violations

The headquarters of presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Vitaly Balasanyan has recorded several violations at polling stations, as reported the office of Vitaly Balasanyan to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“It’s impossible to present a specific figure at this moment. Vitaly Balasanyan’s proxies have remained at the polling stations and are participating in the count. We will definitely announce the violations after the results of the elections are announced,” Balasanyan’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said some of the violations were the photographing of ballots and the presence of two people in one voting booth at the same time.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in the Republic of Artsakh ended over two hours ago. As at 8 p.m., the elections saw a turnout of 76,472 voters or 72.7% of the total number of voters.

Based on the data provided by the Police of Artsakh, there are 103,663 voters in Artsakh.