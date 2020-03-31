News
Armenia deputy health minister: Another COVID-19 infected citizen transferred from reanimation unit to medical unit
Armenia deputy health minister: Another COVID-19 infected citizen transferred from reanimation unit to medical unit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On his Facebook page, Deputy Minister of Health of Armenia Artyom Smbatyan wrote that another citizen, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was transferred from the reanimation unit to the medical unit of the Nork Infection Clinical Hospital today.

Smbatyan added that he would like to mention the fact that the doctors have done everything to stabilize the patients’ condition and have brought the citizens with underlying health problems out of the dire situation. He also thanked all the reanimatologists and infectious disease doctors in Armenia.’
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
