Karabakh records 72.7% voter turnout in presidential and parliamentary elections

Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Srbuhi Arzumanyan today announced that, as at 8 p.m. today in Artsakh, 76,471 voters or 72.7% of the total number of voters participated in the presidential and parliamentary elections.
Arzumanyan presented the voter turnout according to regions.
Based on her information, 27,893 voters (70.6%) cast their votes in the city of Stepanakert, 9611 voters (79.4%) — in Askeran region, 6,707 voters (76.3%) — in Hadrut region, 9,942 voters (73.3%) — in Martakert region, 12,657 voters (72.5%) — in Martuni region, 1,600 voters (74.8%) — in Shahumyan region, 2,853 voters (71.7%) — in Shushi region, 4,799 voters (67.5%) — in Kashatagh region and 409 voters (52.2%) — from the city of Yerevan, Armenia.