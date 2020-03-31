News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Precinct electoral commissions to present Karabakh election results by April 1 (2 p.m.)
Precinct electoral commissions to present Karabakh election results by April 1 (2 p.m.)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Srbuhi Arzumanyan has announced that the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections are being summed up during sessions at polling stations and that citizens can follow the sessions at certain polling stations online.

She also informed that, in accordance with the country’s Electoral Code, the precinct electoral commissions must tabulate the results by April 1 (2 p.m.). The results will be regularly presented to the Central Electoral Commission which, based on the results of tabulation, will sum up the preliminary results on April 1 at 8 p.m.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Ombudsman on alarms received during elections
Over the next couple of days, the Office will sum up its...
 Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters has recorded several electoral violations
The spokesperson said some of the violations were the photographing...
 Artsakh presidential candidate's headquarters records electoral violations
The headquarters of Ashot Ghulyan, another presidential...
 Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters: Photographing ballot not violation in legal sense
The presidential and parliamentary elections in the Republic of...
 Armenia ex-parliamentary speaker: Artsakh deputy candidate "attacked" me
According to Hovhannisyan, she personally visited one of the...
 Karabakh records 72.7% voter turnout in presidential and parliamentary elections
Based on her information, 27,893 voters (70.6%) cast their votes in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos