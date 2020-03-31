Precinct electoral commissions to present Karabakh election results by April 1 (2 p.m.)

Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Srbuhi Arzumanyan has announced that the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections are being summed up during sessions at polling stations and that citizens can follow the sessions at certain polling stations online.
She also informed that, in accordance with the country’s Electoral Code, the precinct electoral commissions must tabulate the results by April 1 (2 p.m.). The results will be regularly presented to the Central Electoral Commission which, based on the results of tabulation, will sum up the preliminary results on April 1 at 8 p.m.