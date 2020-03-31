News
Attorney addresses Armenian health minister with question regarding COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Attorney Hayk Alumyan wrote the following on his Facebook page: “If I could, I would ask the health minister of Armenia one question, and that question is the following: Mr. Torosyan, how would you explain the fact that COVID-19 penetrated into Georgia sooner than Armenia, more tourists entered and exited Georgia than Armenia, more people have been tested for COVID-19 in Georgia than Armenia, and yet Armenia has detected five-six times more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 than Georgia has?”
This text available in   Հայերեն
