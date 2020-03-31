News
Armenian ruling party's MP: People not treating COVID-19 seriously
Armenian ruling party's MP: People not treating COVID-19 seriously
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


All human rights and freedoms are secondary since human life and health override all other rights and freedoms. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Khachatryan declared during the vote for the bills on making amendments to the Law on the Legal Regime of State of Emergency and the Law on Electronic Communication in the second reading at the National Assembly today.

“Today I entered a bank and saw that there was no alcogel at the particular branch of the bank. There is an on-duty officer, but there is no alcogel attached to the wall so that the police officer forces everyone to enter the bank after cleaning their hands with alcogel. A while ago, I witnessed a fireworks display and saw buses full of people in central Yerevan. Everyone is facing mass extinction. The people aren’t treating the coronavirus seriously. If we don’t follow the rules, we won’t be able to resist all this, no matter what the government does or how much effort it exerts,” he said.
