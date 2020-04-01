News
Artsakh Ombudsman on alarms received during elections
Artsakh Ombudsman on alarms received during elections
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) is following the sum-up of the elections and their results under a special regime. Throughout the day, the Office received several alarms and helped people protect their rights based on specific cases. This is what Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

He added the following: “We followed hundreds of press releases and news posted on social networks, and there were various alarms in some of those press releases and news pieces.

Over the next couple of days, the Office will sum up its activities and publish an interim summary.

Before that, I will do everything I can to make sure law-enforcement authorities properly process all prima facie offenses and give legal evaluations through appropriate proceedings. It is important for law-enforcement authorities to also institute criminal cases in case of occasions and grounds for instituting them so that all circumstances are examined comprehensively, fully and objectively.”
Հայերեն
