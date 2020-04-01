News
Pro-Armenian France legislator recovers from coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French parliamentarian and politician Valerie Boyer, who is the author of the bill on the criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial, has been cured of the coronavirus.

She had not wanted to be transferred to the hospital because she had decided that a patient with a more severe condition could be hospitalized in her stead.

French-Armenian lawyer Sevag Torossian told 168.am from Paris that Boyer had been cured of the coronavirus using Professor Didier Raoult’s experimental method of using the drug hydroxychloroquine.

Valerie Boyer on Tuesday announced on her Facebook page that she has overcome the coronavirus. Both tests after the treatment have come negative.
