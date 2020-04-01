News
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Newspaper: Armenia authorities begin "intellectual mobilization"
Newspaper: Armenia authorities begin "intellectual mobilization"
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: Realizing that it is quite difficult for them to make decisions in the current situation, the authorities have embarked on a unique process of "intellectual mobilization."

Accordingly, according to Past newspaper’s information, it is planned to start a process of consultations with not only parliamentary forces, but also with non-parliamentary parties and individuals and organizations that have an active role in the social and political life.

The problem is that Armenia currently needs concrete solutions, moreover, not only short-term, operational, but also long-term [ones] that will contain a development resource in them.
This text available in   Հայերեն
