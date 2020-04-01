Newspaper: Armenia to return to Soviet model of regions?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The revolutionaries, who accuse the former power for the community enlargement program, are reportedly going to launch a new community enlargement program that will surpass what was started in 2016.
According to our source, the program is based on the model of the Soviet region, when there were 36 regions [in Armenia] instead of [the current] 11 provinces.
The coronavirus may delay that plan for some time, but the authorities, according to our source, are determined.